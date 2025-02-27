New venue for Billingshurst Choral Society's next concert

Billingshurst Choral Society is looking forward to its first-ever concert at St Mary’s, Horsham, a church with an extraordinary history dating back to the 13th century.

The concert will be on March 1.

Spokeswoman Joy Baggs said: “This will be the first time the Choral Society has performed in this magnificent building in the centre of the town, with seating for at least 500 people.

“BCS is delighted to share its crowd-pleasing programme with Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra (HPO) under the baton of maestro Marcio da Silver, who is also the MD of the Choral Society. The first half of the concert comprises the ever-popular Finlandia composed by Jean Sibelius and The Peer Gynt Suite No 1 composed by Edvard Grieg.

“There will be a short interval, where light refreshments will be available followed by the wonderful Messa di Gloria composed by Giacomo Puccini, performed by BCS and accompanied by HPO with professional soloists.

“BCS is also offering a Come and Sing opportunity in which keen singers can join our well-established and friendly choir for a morning workshop, the afternoon dress rehearsal with HPO and our professional soloists. They will then take part in the formal concert performance to an audience that evening, on Saturday 1st of March at 7.30pm.

“Please visit the BCS website to buy tickets (under-18s and students free) or for more details about the Come and Sing. www.billingshurstchoralsociety.org.uk.

“We are a lively and well-established choir based in Billingshurst, led by Marcio da Silva. We perform three main concerts a year, most with professional soloists and musicians. We have a wide repertoire, ranging from music by Handel, Bach and Beethoven to Verdi and Vaughan Williams, and modern composers such as Rutter, Chilcott, Jenkins, Todd and Goodall.”