New venue for Lewes singles club

A Lewes club for singles is on the move. Known as The Group, a club for unattached men and women, aged 55+. members have been meeting in Lewes for some time but now they are moving to a new venue and are pretty pleased with their choice.

Tricia hands over the reins to Sal

Their chosen venue, the Dorset, has free parking right outside the door, is close to the bus routes, and it offers outside space for the balmy summer evenings that everybody is looking forward to.

The Group also meets in Brighton, Worthing, Burgess Hill and Horsham, and events such as walks, live music, golf, theatre, gallery visits and lunches and dinners take place all over Sussex – and European holidays too - all organised by Group members.

The co-ordinator at The Dorset will be Sal Teichman, who took over from Tricia Bentley, (co-founder seventeen years ago). Regarded as a social club, and run by volunteers, it provides an opportunity to meet new friends, doesn’t ask for a high fee and, once people join, they can attend club nights and events in any area.

The picture shows Tricia handing over the reins to Sal.

