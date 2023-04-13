New water refill station for Martello Fields in Seaford

location of the new water refill station on Martello Field East. Picture: Google Maps

As part of its continued commitment to take action following its Climate Emergency declaration, Seaford Town Council has arranged for an additional water refill station to be installed in the East Martello Field. This station joins the five others that were installed in the town in 2021.

The location is ideal in providing a perfect pit stop for walkers and people exercising in the area, as well as visitors to the many events held here.

This will also help the Town Council work towards reducing throw-away plastic, in align with Seaford Town Council’s ‘Single Use Plastic policy 2021’.

The standalone water station will be blue, in keeping with the others in the town, and will also include an integral tap. This is quite a rare feature and will mean that event holders can easily access water on site.

The serving Mayor of Seaford, Councillor Olivia Honeyman, said: “Seaford Town Council is pleased that a new water refill station is being installed in the East Martello Field. The public refill station will provide easily accessible water to the public and event holders.”

The anticipated completion date is approximately the end of July 2023. The works will be phased across three stages starting at the end of March 2023. This includes two new water supply pipes being installed on the field itself and Cricketfield Road, followed by installation of the station itself.