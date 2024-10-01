New 'We’ve got time' for art and history offer at Royal Pavilion for the over sixties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Pavilion, managed by Brighton & Hove Museums (B&HM) is launching a brand-new offer aimed at visitors aged 60 and over to attract older visitors who have time to soak up art and history.

These days they say that sixty is the new forty, with a growing population enjoying better health for longer and a zest for life.

To mark International Day of Older Persons on 1 October, B&HM is inviting those 60 and older to bring a friend, spouse or companion to enjoy a 2-for-1 admission to the Royal Pavilion until 29 November 2024.

Brighton & Hove Museums have noticed a very slight drop in over sixties visiting the venue and the initiative is aimed at attracting this valued audience back. Described as ‘Easily Brighton’s most distinctive icon, the Royal Pavilion is an absolute must-see,’ in The Times recently, the building has the wow factor with an Indian-style flamboyant exterior and a colour-rich interior decked with chandeliers and Chinoiserie.

Royal Pavilion Banqueting Room

The ‘We’ve Got Time’ campaign is designed to cater to an increasing number of people who find themselves with more free time for leisure and exploration. Whether recently retired, empty nesters with children having left home, working part-time, or simply looking for a day out, the 60+ can now take full advantage of this special offer, which runs until 29 November 2024.

Hedley Swain, CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums, believes this is the ideal time for older visitors to rediscover the Royal Pavilion:

“We had a busy summer welcoming families and tourists, but now we want to reach out to those aged 60 and over. Autumn is the perfect season to explore the Royal Pavilion. It’s an opportunity to slow down, enjoy the art and history, and maybe treat yourself to a visit to a nearby café or spoil the grandkids with a trip out. For those with more time on their hands, this is a wonderful way to make the most of it.”

The offer is simple: anyone over 60, accompanied by a fellow visitor, also 60+ can redeem the 2-for-1 60 + ticket offer by showing proof of age. B&HM expect visitors to ask for the discount themselves as staff will not make assumptions about people’s age.

Offer Details:

Offer Valid Until : 29 November 2024

: 29 November 2024 Royal Pavilion Opening Hours: Daily, 10am - 5.15pm (last admission 4.30pm)

For more information phone at 03000 290902 (Mon-Fri), or online at www.brightonmuseums.org.uk.

Brighton & Hove Museums is a registered charity that relies on donations, grants and admission to operate its five heritage venues which include the Royal Pavilion & Garden, Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, Preston Manor & Garden, Booth Museum of Natural History and Hove Museum of Creativity.