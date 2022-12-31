Police want to trace a witness to a collision in Horsham between a car and pedestrian.

The collision was between a blue Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian in Rusper Road, near the junction with Northdown Close, at around 9.30pm on October 16. The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, suffered serious injuries according to police.

Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains on bail as the investigation continues.

Now officers are looking for a possible witness to the incident, shown in CCTV images from a nearby shop, to come forward. He is described by police as a young white man with short brown hair, wearing a black T-shirt with a white trim collar and sleeves trim, blue jeans, and white Nike trainers.

New witness wanted for serious collision on Horsham (photo by Sussex Police)

