New Year donation: housebuilder supports Eastbourne Foodbank

The donation from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, which is building homes at the nearby Meadowburne Place development, will go towards the essential services Eastbourne Foodbank provides.

As well as emergency food parcels, the local charity provides financial advice, basic household appliances, baby items and a warm place to speak to a friendly face for those in Eastbourne and its surrounding areas.

The foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust network which reported a 37% increase in demand for its emergency food parcels in 2023.

Howard Wardle, Chief Executive of Eastbourne Foodbank, commented: “Support from local businesses and the community is invaluable to maintaining the service we are able to provide year-round. This generous donation from David Wilson Homes will make a significant difference for the many families we are supporting.”