New Year donation: housebuilder supports Hailsham Foodbank

The donation from David Wilson Homes, which is building homes at the nearby Ersham Park development, will go towards essential food and toiletries for local people in need.

The foodbank provides over 6800 emergency food parcels per year and is part of the Trussell Trust network, which reported a 37% increase in demand for its emergency food parcels in 2023.

Julie Coates, Hailsham Foodbank Project Manager, commented: “We rely on the generosity of donations to provide free support and emergency food parcels for people in need. This generous donation from David Wilson Homes will give a much-needed boost to our supplies after Christmas, enabling us to replenish essential goods.”

