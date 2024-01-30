New Year donation: Housebuilder supports Littlehampton Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation from Barratt Homes, which is building homes at the nearby Ryebank Gate development, will go towards essential food and toiletries for local people in need.

Having helped 3,109 people in 2023, Littlehampton and District Foodbank provides a minimum of three days’ food and support for people facing hardship within West Sussex and its surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust network which reported an 18% increase in demand for its emergency food parcels from 2022.

Littlehampton Foodbank Donation

Samantha Gouldson, Littlehampton and District Deputy Foodbank Manager, commented: “We believe that no one in our community should have to go hungry. This support from Barratt Homes will help us to stock up on post-Christmas essentials as we enter the new year.”

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Foodbanks often receive a flurry of incredible donations at Christmas, but it is just as important to maintain the support for those in need throughout the year. We are proud to support this foodbank in helping to combat hunger across West Sussex and hope the donation provides immediate assistance.”

Barratt Homes at Ryebank Gate has a range of two and three-bedroom homes available. Prices start at £264,995 for a two-bedroom home.