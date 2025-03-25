Newhaven district councillor to stand down after six years in his role

A District Councillor who has built his reputation by fighting for Newhaven and its people has announced his intention to stand down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After six years, Cllr Sean Macleod, 38, plans to leave his role representing Newhaven North on Lewes District Council. Residents of the town say he will be much missed for his willingness to take up cudgels on their behalf on a variety of issues.

He told the Express that he has recently been appointed to a job which will become particularly time-consuming and felt it was best to stand down as he cannot give the task the attention it deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean has lived in Newhaven for 15 years after moving to the port to be with his wife. He said: "We have three beautiful children who are our world."

Cllr Sean Macleod

Among his achievements, he says he is particularly proud of getting Highways England to commit to safety improvements at the junction on A26 with the B2109. He is also delighted that the Mental Health Champion Motion was passed, pushing the council to focus more closely on mental health and people with neurodiverse issues. He added: "I'm also proud of getting the council to look at the inclusivity of its park and toilets, with the motion that I wrote being passed at a Full Council meeting.

Sean believes Newhaven is a very special place and has real potential. He praises Lewes MP James MacCleary for working hard to achieve the town's health hubs as well as the new restaurant on the seafront which, he says, has real potential to change Newhaven.

He went on: "We have to make sure these projects proceed smoothly and we also must ensure we continue to lobby to get West Beach re-opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We must also focus on improving the air quality for Newhaven residents."

He says he will miss his role but is proud to be a Newhaven resident and wishes the town success in the future. "It is a lively and wonderful place full of amazing people. I am very proud of the six years I've given this Council and I want to thank all the residents for giving me that opportunity."

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195