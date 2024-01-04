Newhaven Enterprise Zone welcomes Chamber of Commerce president to board

Newhaven Enterprise Zone (NEZ) is excited to welcome the president of Newhaven Chamber of Commerce as its newest board member, building on the NEZ’s work to deliver economic growth and support businesses in the town.

Newhaven Chamber of Commerce president Mike Shorer joins other local business owners on the NEZ board, providing another voice to contribute ideas to shape the town’s future, as well as sharing the challenges businesses face and the support they need.

It comes after Newhaven Chamber was recently crowned Networking Group of the Year at the SME National Business Awards, recognised for its work to strengthen business connections, including weekly breakfast networking events plus monthly lunches.

The Chamber also supports businesses by signposting for funding opportunities and providing access to other business support networks to improve skills and knowledge.

Mike Shorer, president of Newhaven Chamber of Commerce

Newhaven Chamber of Commerce president Mike Shorer, who also runs his own business, Mike Shorer Fine Jewellery, said: “I was honoured to be asked to join the NEZ board as a representative of Newhaven Chamber of Commerce. I believe there is enormous potential to increase trade for the businesses we promote, through the link with the NEZ.

“The Chamber is going from strength to strength, increasing our membership, and due to our weekly networking breakfasts, the majority of our members’ businesses are expanding rapidly. We have recently proven how effective we are by winning the SME National Business Award for UK Best Networking Group - the first time in history this has been won by a Chamber of Commerce.

“It gives us great confidence to see how the NEZ board has put the financial building blocks in place to create firm, sustainable foundations for future growth in business, the arts and leisure, and we are keen to be a part of the design of Newhaven Town.”

Corinne Day, programme director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone said: “We have long held an excellent relationship with Newhaven Chamber, having held an open dialogue with them and their members about our town and what is needed to support good growth.

“It has been a pleasure to watch them grow as an organisation, with real commitment during the pandemic and in the current economic climate, doing what they do best – supporting and connecting businesses in the area.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mike to our board. His contributions will be invaluable as we continue to be led by businesses: their needs, priorities and ideas for investment in Newhaven.”