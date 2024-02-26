Newhaven Lifeboat launch to fishing vessel medical emergency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Blacknell, Coxswain, says: "Our volunteer crew of seven launched into a slight sea state and northerly 10 knot wind. The casualty aboard the fishing vessel had suffered a possible lower arm compound fracture due to crushing of the limb.

"Due to fog in Lydd, launch of the rescue helicopter was not possible, visibility for us was good. The lifeboat arrived on scene and came alongside the fishing trawlers starboard side.

"We transferred the casualty fisherman to our foredeck, where he received initial casualty care. Despite his injury, he was in good spirits. The lifeboat returned to Newhaven with the casualty on board, where they were handed over to the ambulance service."

Newhaven Lifeboat coming alongside fishing trawler in Channel.

On Saturday, March 9, the dedicated volunteers of Newhaven Lifeboat, including crew past and present are inviting the public to join them in their celebration for the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.

Hosted at The Marine Workshops, Newhaven, tickets are £25pp and include a welcome drink, food by Sussex's very own Humble Pie and music by local live band Double Tap.