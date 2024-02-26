Newhaven Lifeboat launch to fishing vessel medical emergency in the Channel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newhaven’s Severn class lifeboat launched to a 38m fishing vessel 19NM’s south of Newhaven requiring medical assistance for one of its five crew. The casualty aboard the fishing vessel had suffered a possible lower arm compound fracture due to crushing of the limb, according to the RNLI.

Lee Blacknell, Coxswain, said: “Our volunteer crew of seven launched into a slight sea state and northerly 10 knot wind. Due to fog in Lydd, launch of the rescue helicopter was not possible, visibility for us was good. We transferred the casualty fisherman to our foredeck, where he received initial casualty care. Despite his injury, he was in good spirits."

