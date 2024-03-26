Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newhaven’s Severn Class ALB 17-21 ‘David & Elizabeth Acland’ launched at 13:45 on Wednesday, March 20. According to the RNLI, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 163 arrived on scene first, and located the casualty vessel West of Beachy Head, off Cuckmere Haven.

Once Eastbourne Lifeboat and Newhaven Lifeboat were on the scene, Eastbourne’s crew conducted welfare checks of the two people on the casualty vessel. The two people on the casualty boat were safely transferred onto Newhaven Lifeboat, according to the RNLI.

Newhaven Lifeboat say they transferred a crew member onto the casualty vessel to ascertain where the water ingress was. A crack was found in the hull of the casualty vessel and Newhaven’s salvage pump was used to pump the water out of the vessel.

Newhaven RNLI Launch to mayday from vessel taking on water. Image: RNLI