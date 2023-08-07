Newhaven To Host First Festival Of Fun

The founder of the Havens Community Hub, Paula Woolven, and renowned international comedian and author, Nik Coppin (Art Of Comedy) decided to host a weekend of fun and comedy for the community.
"Comedy is such a great natural mood elevator - and it has been a real escape for me during a tough few years. I know how much going out and having fun improves people's social interactions, relationships, and sense of belonging. I'm delighted to be working with Nik who has been able to secure such great headliners and comics for the festival and I hope this becomes an annual event for residents of Newhaven and the surrounding towns and villages" said Paula.
Solo shows include LJ Da Funk: Blockchain Billionaire, Matt Price: As Seen On CCTV, Stuart Reid's Fantastic Flatulence (and where to find it) and Comics Vs Kids: The Super Showdown.
Details of the shows and events and how to book tickets can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/NewhavenFestivalOfFun
For enquiries please email [email protected]