BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Newhaven To Host First Festival Of Fun

T﻿he German Comedy Ambassador to the UK, Henning Wehn, and TV comic Cally Beaton (QI, Live At The Apollo) are two of the acts appearing at the first Festival Of Fun being held at the Hillcrest Community Centre in Newhaven on September 9 and 10 alongside free or affordable family and children's activities and shows hosted by the Havens Community Hub and the Art Of Comedy.
By Paula WoolvenContributor
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:24 BST

The founder of the Havens Community Hub, Paula Woolven, and renowned international comedian and author, Nik Coppin (Art Of Comedy) decided to host a weekend of fun and comedy for the community.

"Comedy is such a great natural mood elevator - and it has been a real escape for me during a tough few years. I know how much going out and having fun improves people's social interactions, relationships, and sense of belonging. I'm delighted to be working with Nik who has been able to secure such great headliners and comics for the festival and I hope this becomes an annual event for residents of Newhaven and the surrounding towns and villages" said Paula.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Solo shows include LJ Da Funk: Blockchain Billionaire, Matt Price: As Seen On CCTV, Stuart Reid's Fantastic Flatulence (and where to find it) and Comics Vs Kids: The Super Showdown.

Details of the shows and events and how to book tickets can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/NewhavenFestivalOfFun

For enquiries please email [email protected]

Related topics:Henning WehnNewhaven