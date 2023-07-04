Newhaven youngsters team up with professional theatre company for a unique take on Shakespeare

Girl meets boy. Boy meets girl. They fall in love. She survives. He waits for her. Until it’s too late…….

Shakespeare’s classic tale of youth, love and loss – with a twist! - opens this July at Newhaven Fort. Presented by Play On, an arts organisation dedicated to inspiring young people and new audiences to connect with classical plays, this contemporary adaptation transports Romeo and Juliet into the 21st Century. Told through the eyes of a young woman trying to make sense of her past, audiences will find themselves drawn into a world thrown upside down by fearful adults and radical young people.

Acclaimed playwright and novelist Sarah May has re-imagined the famous play with a 14 strong cast from Play On’s current company of emerging non-professional actors who live, work and study in the local area.

Play On and LYT Productions provide creative opportunities for young people who are interested in pursuing a career in Performing Arts. They create a nurturing, respectful and aspirational working environment where the next generation of theatre makers can make informed choices about their future without economic, cultural or geographic obstacles. Company members are financially supported by an apprentice scheme funded by Arts Council England and Chalk Cliff Trust.

Co-artistic Director Ben May comments “it’s been a fantastic opportunity to work with talented young theatre makers who live, study and work in the local area by creating a unique piece of theatre in the heart of Newhaven at its most iconic building.”

Company member 19-Year-old Shefali Sutton reflected “I am grateful for this experience because it has given the opportunity to expand my acting and gain knowledge of the profession in a fun and exciting way’. Shefali is now considering pursuing acting professionally.

18-year-old costume designer Soufriere Etherington said that “Working on Romeo and Juliet has been an experience I will always treasure. It was so thrilling to design the costume, learning how setting and character interacts with them and watching them come to life. A perfect addition to my design portfolio.” Soufriere is now hoping to study costume design at University.

Project Romeo and Juliet will provide much needed opportunity for our young people to make informed choices about their future - I look forward to Romeo and Juliet at The Fort this summer! - Baroness Janet Whitaker

As the local Member of Parliament for Newhaven I would like to give my full support to Play On’s Project Romeo and Juliet Newhaven with its fantastic aims and opportunities. Maria Caulfield MP

Wednesday 12th – Saturday 15th July 1.30pm and 7.30pm

Tickets: Adults £7 Child £5 Conc £5