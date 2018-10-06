Newick mum ‘thrilled’ after receiving award from Prime Minister

A Newick mum-of-four who helps youngsters realise their creative potential has been recognised by the Prime Minister, Theresa May.

Sarah Gillings, founder of U Can Spray – which aims to make social change through spray-painting, said she was ‘thrilled’ after receiving a letter from the PM.

She said: “I’m so thrilled that my time and vision over the years founding U CAN Spray, has been recognised by the Prime Minister.

“U CAN Spray charity has the potential to grow nationally into a life-changing experience which supports young people through arts as a vocation.

“There’s so much that can be achieved in getting young people engaged in cultural activities, which in turn benefits the whole community.

“This award is vindication that innovative, and perhaps slightly subversive ideas, can grow wings to create social change!”

In a personal letter to Sarah, Prime Minister Theresa May, said: “By establishing U CAN Spray you are helping disadvantaged young adults to realise their creative potential.

“Your engaging workshops are helping young people from diverse backgrounds to express themselves through spray painted murals and community art projects.”

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, said: “I would like to congratulate Sarah Gillings on her well-deserved Points of Light Award from the Prime Minister.

“It is great that Sarah and U CAN Spray has helped over 600 local young people to express themselves through spray-paint.”

Read more about Sarah Gillings and U Can Spray here.