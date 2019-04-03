Newick Rugby Football Club chairman with inoperable cancer organises charity match

The chairman of Newick Rugby Football Club is holding a charity match to mark the end of chemotherapy treatment.

Wayne Thomas, 52, was diagnosed with inoperable oesophageal and liver cancer last year.

Following four months of treatment, which has shrunk the tumours, he has organised a match featuring past and present players in aid of Cancer Research UK.

It will run at King George V playing field, on Allington Road, on Saturday, April 6, with kick off at 1.30pm.

“When you hear the fateful words, ‘you have cancer’, you immediately think ‘why me?’,” said Wayne.

“But actually cancer touches all of us in some way.

“I am now through the chemotherapy and felt it was right to celebrate as well as raise money for a brilliant charity.

“And what better way to do that than to bring the local community together for a friendly game of rugby?”

The club has raised more than £6,400 so far for the charity through donations online via its fundraising page.

Businesses in the area have also shown their support for the event by sponsoring shirts designed in the charity’s colours for the players to wear.

Wayne added: “I have been blown away by the support so far, particularly from our sponsors, but also the Newick community – it’s set to be a brilliant day with lots of cash raised for a great cause.”

After the match, there will be a raffle, auction and hog roast from 5pm and disco with DJ service Stick It On from 7pm.

Fundraising manager at Cancer Research UK Louise Wardle said: “The support from Newick RFC is fantastic and will make a real difference.”

For more details, or to donate, see here