Newly refurbished Clayhill Service Station raises £250 for Ringmer Food Bank

Clayhill Service Station on the busy A26 near Lewes has recently completed refitting and re-branding its retail offering, transforming the shop into a modern and contemporary convenience store after relaunching under the Nisa Local banner.

In attendance for the big day were Kellogg’s with special guest Mr. P, the Pringles mascot and representatives from Rollover hotdogs, Cadbury, Smokin’ Bean, Harvey’s Brewery and many more!

To celebrate the store’s relaunch, an open day was held for the local community on January 19. Visitors enjoyed food and drink giveaways as well as MADL fundraising activities in aid of Ringmer Food Bank; the efforts were a success raising £250 for the cause. The money raised will be used to purchase specialty items that cater to vegans, vegetarians, those with gluten intolerance and other special dietary requirements who rely on the services of the food bank.

Gill Salisbury, Administrator of Ringmer Food Bank, said: “The welcome we got at the fundraising event was bright, sincere and original and supported our food bank to the extent that I found myself contributing without realising it!”

Clayhill Service Station continues to be at the heart of the local community; in 2022 with the help of Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity the store donated an impressive £6,090 to local charities and good causes. Beneficiaries included The Bevern Trust, Ringmer & Fitzjohn’s Foodbanks and Sky-High Trampoline Gymnastics Academy to name a few.

To date the Power group has donated a massive £39,000 into the communities it proudly serves.

Andre Salvidge, MADL Charity Ambassador for Power, commented: “I can't thank MADL enough for helping us as independent retailers to make a difference in our local community. These donations make a real difference to smaller charities and community groups who rely on the support of local people and businesses to stay afloat. We’re very grateful to our loyal customers for donating and helping to support these great local schemes.”

