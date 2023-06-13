Newly updated visitor maps published to enhance visitor experience in Chichester

Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) has released newly updated visitor maps and map boards, aimed at enriching the experience of the thousands of visitors expected to explore Chichester city centre this summer.

New Map Boards and Visitor Maps in Chichester City Centre

Located at district-run car parks and other key points in the city centre, the printed maps and map boards have been designed to help visitors uncover Chichester's hidden gems, including its unique independently owned businesses.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID, commented: "This summer, we invite visitors to explore more of the city centre and all the hidden gems that make it so unique. With help from The Chichester Society, the maps have been thoughtfully designed to serve as invaluable guides, directing visitors to the city's alluring attractions and unveiling its well-kept treasures. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned explorer, our maps and map boards will help sign post you to venues, green spaces, shopping streets, independent businesses and more. A digital version of the map can also be downloaded from our website."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The updated maps and map boards provide visitors with a comprehensive overview of Chichester's attractions. Whether you're a history enthusiast, an art lover, or a foodie seeking culinary delights, these resources will guide you through the enchanting streets of the city to discover everything from the Cathedral and the Roman Walls to the charming side streets hosting a myriad of independent boutiques and eateries.

The newly updated maps also feature a QR code that takes users to Chichester Buzz, the city's online independent business directory. Here visitors can explore a wide array of local establishments, including quaint cafes, stylish boutiques, artisan craft shops, art galleries, and other cultural, retail, and well-being experiences. Chichester Buzz connects visitors with the vibrant heartbeat of the city's independent business community, allowing them to truly immerse themselves in the local culture.