Newsreaders go into battle!
Sadly, Turnips by name and turnips by nature, the magnificent Wealden Walkie Talkies not only beat their colleagues but won the top prize for the evening coming top out of 13 very strong teams and taking home 6 dazzling prizes kindly donated by Batcheller Monkhouse estate agents.
Mike Tilbury, leader of the winning team said: "It was fantastic to win and put the charity’s name on the map, and just goes to show the strength of the 80 strong reading volunteers based at the Heathfield studio. I have to say, it was rather fun to beat our chairman though!"
Wealden Talking News supplies free audio news and magazines to anyone visually impaired in the Wealden Area, that's Heathfield, Hailsham, Polegate, Crowborough, Uckfield, Battle, Seaford and Newhaven, plus the recent addition of Brighton and district.
Monthly magazines including Sussex Life & Saga, People’s Friend and their own compilation, Listeners’ Sussex, are sent to listeners anywhere in East or West Sussex.
All recordings are freely available on the WTN website at wealdentalkingnews.org.uk
The news and magazines come on a memory stick and WTN are happy to loan a stick player free, to anyone that requires one.
Listeners don’t need to be registered blind to qualify, they just need to have trouble reading a newspaper column – and all postage is free courtesy of the Royal Mail.
Wealden Talking News has no paid staff, but eighty volunteers, who are waiting to welcome you to join the listenership.
Call the ansaphone on 01435 862 304 or email [email protected] to give WTN a try.