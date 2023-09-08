Next round of Friday night project activities for young people in Hailsham

Hailsham Youth Service continues to go grow, providing a range of opportunities and activities for young people in the town between the ages of 11-17.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A variety of activities for young people have been planned for the Friday Night Project throughout the autumn months and run up to Christmas including ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure, activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park, open ski, skiing lessons and ringo tobogganing at Knockhatch Ski Centre, in addition to Halloween and Christmas-themed pottery glazing classes at Belle's Pottery, pool, air hockey and pizza nights at the Square Youth Cafe and a Christmas youth night event scheduled for 16th December (details to be announced soon).

The Friday Night Project, which is funded and managed by the Town Council's youth service division - Hailsham Youth Service - works in partnership with Hailsham Community College, Freedom Leisure and Knockhatch to help create alternative recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings, will also continue to be a feature in young people’s social events calendar for the remainder of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Friday Night Project gives young people an opportunity to experience challenges of different recreational activities and provide them with opportunities to socialise and boost self-esteem and well-being. I'm confident it will continue to be successful well into the future," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council.

Friday Night Project activities at Knockhatch

"The Friday Night Project is a classic example of partnership in the community, and I’d like to thank my colleagues at Hailsham Youth Service, Knockhatch, Freedom Leisure and Hailsham Community College for all the support with these events."

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook commented: "Young people always look forward to various outings which make up part of Hailsham Youth Service's provision and are always keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team."

"It is a great achievement that Hailsham Town Council, Hailsham Youth Service and project partners have come together to give young people another opportunity to engage in really exciting recreational activities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad