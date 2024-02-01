NHS supporter cuts the ribbon on new Community Diagnostic Centre at Southlands Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christine was invited to cut the ribbon at the state-of the art facility in front of elected dignitaries, NHS staff, volunteers, equipment suppliers, and building contractors.

The new CDC houses world-class CT and MRI scanners, alongside three cutting-edge X-ray rooms, to improve patient access to the tests that help reduce the time it takes to be diagnosed and treated for serious conditions.

Christine, who sewed scrubs for NHS staff during the pandemic and was previously a hospital volunteer, said the new centre is a huge improvement for patients.

UHSussex colleagues and partners gather for the official ribbon cutting

“The old mobile unit and waiting area wasn’t the best – but what we’ve got now is so much more improved,” said Christine, who was accompanied by her husband Mike.

“I was in and out of the scanner in 10 minutes, and if you’ve got to have a CT scan, this is the great experience you should have.”

Since phase one of the CDC development started welcoming patients in October, more than 14,000 people have benefited from the tests and scans its 50 staff provide.

Phase two, due to open in Autumn 2024, will see further diagnostic services added, including echocardiography, and gynaecological and respiratory procedures.

Siobhan Murray, Managing Director for Unscheduled Care at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust which runs the centre, said: “The CDC marks our commitment to accessible, comprehensive healthcare services tailored to the needs of our community.

“Our goal is to break down barriers to healthcare and by opening this diagnostic centre we help to ensure healthcare is within arm's reach for everyone.

“It’s not just a new facility we celebrate; it's about building a healthier, more connected community.”

Guests, including the MP for East Worthing and Shoreham Tim Loughton, the leader of Healthwatch West Sussex, Zoey Harries, and elected Trust Governors, representing people living in Adur and Worthing, were shown around the centre by staff.

Tim said: “I think this is a fantastic, state-of-the-art facility – the efficiency of the place and high regard for patient dignity and the patient journey is really impressive. This is the future of the NHS and it’s great that we have it here in Shoreham.”

Zoey from Healthwatch agreed, saying: “The new Community Diagnostic Centre is a welcomed addition to Southlands Hospital and provides quicker appointments, earlier diagnosis and more timely preventative treatment for patients.”