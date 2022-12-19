NHS Sussex ask people to take care in the cold weather and offer simple tips to beating the winter blues

NHS Sussex is offering simple practical tips to help people look after their Mental Wellbeing this Winter.

The winter months can be a challenging time for many people. Shorter days resulting in less light, cold and sometimes extreme weather can negatively impact mood and make it difficult to go about life normally. A recent survey found 41% of people in the UK find the winter to have a negative impact on their mental health.

This winter is likely to be even tougher for many people with the added stress of the cost of living crisis affecting many. It is also a challenging time for NHS and social care workers who are under mounting pressure as we head into winter.

In the UK alone, around 2 million Britons are impacted by the “winter blues” better known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Symptoms include excessive tiredness and then in turn sleep problems, unsociable behaviour, irritability, overeating and depression.

That’s why NHS Sussex is offering some simple tips to help look after Mental well-being this Winter:• Keep to a routine - Maintaining a regular schedule improves sleep, which can help alleviate symptoms of seasonal depression.• Stay active - Free online exercise tips and advice are available via the NHS One You website.• Keep warm - Keep warm with hot drinks and hot food. Wear warm clothes and shoes, and aim to keep your home between 18C and 21C• Make the most of natural light - Open curtains and maximise the light in living space.• Do something you enjoy – Taking time and space is great for mental wellbeing and resilience.• Take time for self-care - Meditation and relaxation techniques can help reduce tension and stress.• Keep in contact - Check in with family and friends.• Eat well - Eating a healthy, balanced diet is an important part of maintaining good health and can improve both physical and mental health.• Try something new - Learning a new craft or skill can boost self-confidence.• Seek support - If your symptoms are so bad that you can't live a normal life, see your GP for medical help.

Shout text messaging service

For people who are struggling to cope and need to talk to someone. This free, confidential, anonymous text support service is available 24/7 and is led by volunteers who have been trained to have a conversation and offer support.

Text the word SUSSEX to 85258

If you need to talk to someone or would like to find out about how you can get help, Staying Well services provide extra support when you feel you need it. You can contact and refer yourself directly to the service on our website: www.sussexpartnership.nhs.uk/your-mental-health/getting-help/staying-well-services

Please remember, if you are in a crisis, you can call 111 or visit www.111.nhs.uk and speak to the Mental Health Triage Team. If your condition is life-threatening, please call 999.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Sussex said:“Looking after your mental health has never been more important, it helps us be more resilient to deal with the challenges in these difficult times. Learning how to reframe things, how to be more mindful or even just recognising how much better we feel by simply being outside can really help.

“There are simple things that we can all do to help ourselves too - it can be easy to stay indoors but getting outside, especially during daylight hours, and keeping active can improve your mood. Eating healthily and taking up new hobbies can also help.”NHS Sussex is also reminding anyone struggling to heat their homes to ensure they get all the help they are entitled to. Grants, benefits and advice are available to make homes more energy efficient, improve heating or help with bills.

Find out more ways to save energy in your home from GOV.UK: www.gov.uk/improve-energy-efficiency, or call the government helpline on 0800 444 202.

