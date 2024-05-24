NHS Sussex is urging people to use services wisely this Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS services in Sussex are currently very busy, and demand for services is predicted to remain high throughout the coming Bank Holiday weekend.

That’s why NHS Sussex is urging people in Sussex to make the right choice for their health needs, use the right health service, and help to ensure emergency care is available for those in most need by taking the following actions:

· Choose the most appropriate NHS service for your needs, and only use 999 and Emergency Departments for serious or life-threatening emergencies.

· Use an alternative NHS service and NHS 111 first either online or by phone for anything that isn’t a life-saving emergency.

NHS Logo

· Know it may take longer than expected to be seen and treated for those patients who attend emergency departments, but do not have time-critical or life-threatening conditions.

· Collect family and friends from hospital as soon as they are ready to be discharged.

· Stay away from hospitals if showing the symptoms of flu or COVID-19 (or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive), unless it is an emergency.

Chief Nursing Officer for NHS Sussex, Allison Cannon said: “There is a range of NHS services across Sussex, including pharmacies, local GP practices, Urgent Treatment Centres, and hospitals available across the Bank Holiday weekend and into next week when it is school holidays in most places to help people to get the care they need.

“We would urge everyone to use NHS 111 if you do need NHS help urgently over this time if you do not know where to go, and how to get help and support. NHS 111 is available 24/7 to offer help and advice, and can provide clear information on where to go if needed.”“Please only use A&E if your condition is life-threatening and ensure these teams can be available to save lives”

NHS Sussex is also reminding those with minor ailments or illnesses, including sunburn, to visit their local pharmacy for medical and treatment advice.

Over the bank holiday weekend, community pharmacies can be a great first port of call for healthcare advice and treatments especially with the newly launched Pharmacy First Service, where highly-trained pharmacists can assess people and, if appropriate, can support them with minor conditions such as coughs and colds, sore throats, upset stomachs, earache, infected insect bite, impetigo, and shingles).

They can also provide access to antibiotics, if appropriate, for urine infections (uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women under the age of 65), skin infections, and eye infections. Pharmacies can also provide access to emergency hormonal contraception.

Local Pharmacist, Brijesh Thaker, added: “As we approach the Spring Bank Holiday, community pharmacies are an excellent first port of call for healthcare advice and treatment for many common and minor conditions.”