NHS Sussex urge those eligible to book their winter jabs without delay as national booking system goes live
Vulnerable adults in Sussex are being offered the opportunity to get their annual vaccinations earlier than first expected, as the start date of this year’s winter vaccination programme has been brought forward from October. The guidance was given following the emergence of the covid variant BA.2.86, which is currently under assessment by UKHSA.
Eligible adults are being urged to come forward and book their vaccinations as soon as they are invited to ensure they get the maximum protection over the winter months.
The NHS has started to invite people in priority order of risk and invite them to book an appointment at a local vaccination service. Across Sussex there will be clinics held in GP practices, community venues, and in pop up venues.
People will be able to book their jabs directly from 18 September, through the NHS website, the NHS App or by calling 119.
NHS Sussex clinical lead, Dr Selma Stafford, said: “We are urging over 65s and other vulnerable adults to look out for their invitation to book their winter vaccinations. We're asking people to wait till they get invited. Their invitation will come from their GP, and it will be in the form of a letter or a text, that will include instructions on how to book their winter vaccinations.
“Strengthening your immunity is crucial to staying healthy this winter. The vaccinations provide vital protection to the most vulnerable and their families, helping to also keep people out of hospitals during the winter months. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to protect yourself and your loved ones.”