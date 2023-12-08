NHS Sussex’s festive tip: choose MIUs to keep A&E free for urgent and critical cases

This winter, NHS Sussex is urging everyone to make the right choice for their health needs, and use Minor Injury Units, Walk-in Centres, and Urgent Treatment Centres for urgent care that’s not an emergency.

Teams across the NHS – at GP practices, NHS 111, hospitals, mental health services, ambulance, and community services – are all working incredibly hard to make sure people in Sussex can receive high-quality services.

For injuries or illnesses that are urgent, but not life-threatening, you can use an Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC), Walk-in Centre, or Minor Injuries Unit (MIU).

The NHS website also provides an overview of the conditions these services can treat. You can find your local service on this interactive map (click to find more information)

For urgent medical help, contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk, or make a free call by dialling 111. Help is available 24-hours per-day from a team of highly-trained experts.

NHS 111 call handlers can advise you where local NHS services are, help with prescriptions, offer self-care advice, and even arrange appointments, including giving you an arrival time at an Urgent Treatment Centre or A&E.

More information is also available on our Help Us Help You webpages.

If you need urgent help with your mental health, Call NHS 111 and select the mental health option or text the word SUSSEX to 85258 for free, confidential supportIn Brighton and Hove, residents and out of town visitors who suffer any minor illnesses and injuries this winter can use the Brighton Station Health Centre. Patients can walk in for treatment or call the service first to arrange a telephone triage with a clinician 0333 321 0946.

Queen Victoria Hospital Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) in East Grinstead is run by emergency practitioners who can assess, diagnose and treat, a wide range of minor injuries and ailments for both adults and children over one-year-old. It is open from 8am to 8pm daily, 365 days a year.

The Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Bognor War Memorial Hospital is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

In East Sussex, the Minor Injury Units (MIU) in Crowborough and Uckfield will be operating as usual over winter from 8am to 8pm daily.

The UTC at Lewes is there to treat most injuries or illnesses that are urgent but not life threatening and is open from 8am to 8pm daily.

In West Sussex, the Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre UTC is there to treat most injuries or illnesses that are urgent, but not life-threatening, and is open 24-hours a-day, seven days a week.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said:

“The NHS is always here to help you, but people are being asked to use services wisely to make sure you can get the most appropriate support and help us to help you.

“We want to make sure you get seen in the right place, at the right time, by the right healthcare professional.

“Your local Minor Injury Unit or Urgent Treatment Centre can help with broken bones, sprains and strains, minor burns, and a whole host more.