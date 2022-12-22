NHS urges people to “Make the right choice” for health needs this Christmas

The NHS in Sussex is urging those who need urgent medical care that’s not an emergency over the festive period to “make the right choice” of health service to get the help and support they need.

Health and care leaders are also thanking the public for their continued support as services continue to see record demand.

October and November were the busiest on record nationally for A&E attendances and the most serious ambulance callouts, and all NHS services have seen sustained high demand.

Everyone is working very hard to make sure the NHS can continue to provide the best possible care for those who need NHS help.

The NHS is there for those who are ill or get injured and want to make sure everyone gets care and support in the right place, at the right time, by the right healthcare professional.

The public are being asked to continue to support the NHS and play their part by taking simple steps, especially over the festive weekend and Bank Holidays:• If you need NHS treatment and there is an immediate threat to life you should continue to call 999.• However, if you need urgent care but it isn’t life threatening, please “think 111 first”. You can access it online: www.111.nhs.uk

NHS111 is available 24 hours a day and can provide help and support online or over the phone, including connecting callers to pharmacists and out of hours GPs, as well as helping those in need get to the most appropriate service if they do need to see someone face to face.

Your local pharmacist is also an expert in medicines who can help you with minor health concerns.

As qualified healthcare professionals, they can offer clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains. Find your nearest open pharmacy.

If symptoms suggest it’s something more serious, pharmacists have the right training to make sure you get the help you need. For example, they will tell you if you need to see a GP, nurse or other healthcare professional. All pharmacists train for 5 years in the use of medicines. They are also trained in managing minor illnesses and providing health and wellbeing advice.

Many pharmacies are open until late and at weekends. You do not need an appointment.Most pharmacies also have a private consultation room where you can discuss issues with pharmacy staff without being overheard.

This will make sure everyone can get the best possible support and hospital emergency departments are available to deal with those with the most urgent need.Self-care at home is also recommended for minor ailments that could be safely treated in the comfort of your own home, for example through rest or with appropriate over the counter medicines. Free to download from any app store, the NHS App features a Health A-Z symptom checker, provides health advice as well as signposting to the right place, first time. The NHS website also provides health advice and guidance for numerous conditions, including COVID-19 which can be treated at home in the majority of cases.The doctors, nurses and other health professionals at local GP surgeries are there to support their pateints with new and ongoing health concerns, with appointments available to be booked online and over the phone.For those who do need help for urgent care that’s not an emergency, there are alternatives to visiting A&E across Sussex during Christmas and the festive bank holidays. There are several walk-in and minor injury services and urgent treatment centres available across Sussex to help with illness and injury which are urgent but not life threatening:• Bognor Regis Minor Injuries Unit 9am-5pm Monday to Friday• Brighton Health Centre walk in service, Brighton Station open 8am-8pm every day• Crawley Hospital UTC open 24hours a day, 7 days a week• Crowborough Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day – Closed Xmas day• Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre open 8am-8pm every day• Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead, Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day• Uckfield Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every dayThe Sussex Mental Healthline offers crisis care for people in urgent need with their mental health and is available 24 hours every day on 0800 0309500.A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “We want to thank the public for their continued support for the NHS during this time, and we are calling on people to continue to make the right choice and use the right services for their health needs.“A&E is for life-threatening emergencies and to provide urgent help for people who may have become seriously ill, for example a stroke or a heart attack, we need to save emergency services for saving lives.“We are asking everyone to Help Us Help You by looking after yourselves and to know what to do if you do need NHS help for urgent care that is not an emergency.”

