NHS urging those eligible to take up Spring Covid-19 booster

The National Booking System for Spring Covid-19 booster jabs is now open, and those who are eligible will be able to book an appointment.

The vaccination will be available through a mixture of walk-in and booked appointments at pharmacies and GP practices.

Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include adults aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed.

This includes those who turn 75 years old by 30 June 2024. These people will be eligible for a vaccination at any point in the campaign. People who are admitted to an older adult care home or become immunosuppressed by 30 June are also eligible.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: "Keeping loved ones safe and protected is everyone’s priority and one of the best ways to protect yourself and others is to be vaccinated.

"Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent many infectious diseases.

“If you are eligible you will be invited for your booster, your GP may offer you the vaccine or you can book using the NHS app or the national booking system from mid-April.

“The Covid-19 vaccine still has a crucial role to play in protecting those at greatest risk of severe illness from the virus, including those with a weakened immune system as well as all aged 75 and above.