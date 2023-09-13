NHS winter vaccine roll-out begins this week

Vulnerable adults in Sussex are being offered the opportunity to get their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations from this week as the NHS starts its winter vaccinations programme.

The adult covid and flu vaccination programme, which was brought forward based on the latest expert advice following the emergence of a new covid-19 variant, will prioritise those at greatest risk.

Starting with care homes and people who are housebound, other eligible groups will begin to be invited to get their top up protection ahead of winter from next week.

Eligible adults are being urged to book their vaccinations as soon as they are invited to ensure they get the maximum protection over the winter months.

The Covid and flu vaccination programmes are starting

From 18 September the NHS will start to invite people in priority order of risk and invite them to book an appointment at a local vaccination service.

Across Sussex there will be clinics held in GP practices, community venues, and in pop up venues.

People will be able to book their jabs from 18 September, through the NHS website, the NHS App or by calling 119.

NHS Sussex clinical lead, Dr Selma Stafford, said: " I strongly urge everyone who is eligible for a flu and COVID-19 booster vaccination to come forward this year and receive your winter vaccinations.

“Strengthening your immunity at the right time is crucial to staying healthy this winter. The vaccination program provides vital protection to the most vulnerable and their families, keeping people out of hospitals during the winter months. Don't miss out on this opportunity to protect yourself and your loved ones."

It is important for those who are eligible to top up their protection, even if they have had a vaccine or been ill with flu or covid before, as immunity wanes over time and these viruses change each year.

People with the following criteria are eligible for a free flu or COVID 19 vaccination this autumn.

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility:

Residents in care homes for older adults

All adults 65 years and older

Individuals between the ages of six months and 64 years who are in clinical risk groups

Frontline health and social care workers

Persons aged 12 to 64 years living in the same household as those with compromised immune systems

Flu Vaccine Eligibility:

The NHS provides the flu vaccine for free to adults who:

Are 65 and over (or will be by March 31, 2024)

Have specific health conditions

Are pregnant

Reside in long-term care facilities

Are recipients of a carer's allowance, or serve as the primary caregiver for an at-risk older or disabled individual

Live with someone at greater risk of severe infection due to a weakened immune system (e.g., individuals with HIV, transplant recipients, or those undergoing certain treatments for conditions like cancer, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis)