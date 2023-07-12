Night time procession to brighten up Bognor Regis

Illuminate Bognor Regis will see the usual Funfair and Fireworks, but will be joined by the town’s very first night time walking procession on the Sunday evening.
Taking the place of the former Illuminations Gala which has not been held since before COVID, the floatless procession will also follow a shorter route as well.
Starting at the Coach and Lorry Park in London Road, the snake of glowing bands, walkers, pushchairs, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, shopping trollies and wheelbarrows will travel south down London Road into the Precinct, down to the High Street and then along York Road before arriving at the Place St Maur for prize-giving.
Chairman of the all-volunteer group Bognor Regis Seafront Lights, the team behind the event, Jason Passingham, said “We were getting fewer and fewer floats and COVID put paid to the last of the town’s three dance troupes, so the old route which started at West Park was getting more and difficult to fill with a line up befitting its length. This new route is shorter and, by keeping it contained in the central area, it will hopefully allow more businesses in the town centre to benefit. In addition, by having no engine powered vehicles or floats everything is leg-powered, so this new event will be greener as well!”
He continued “The parade is open to everyone, so if you want to promote your business, good cause, group, or passion, or just want have fun at a community event, then all you have to do is light yourself up in anyway you like! Light sabres, lanterns, battery powered lights and lamps, or even solar powered lights, the possibilities are only limited by your imagination”.
Entry forms are available by e-mailing: [email protected]
In case would-be entrants are short of their own costume and light-up ideas, two lantern-making workshops are being held on Saturday 12 August at The Track in the Railway Station. Sponsored by Bognor Regis Town Council and the BR BID, children will be able to make a willow and tissue paper lantern to carry in the parade, complete with battery-operated lights. (Booking for these sessions will be required, details be announced shortly.)
Bognor Regis BID are also funding some additional seafront illuminations this summer which will also be turned on the same weekend as the event.
The original Illuminations Gala was started in 1978 by the former Bognor Regis Illuminations Fund to help fund Christmas and town centre seasonal decorations; the event was taken over on the demise of the Fund by Round Table, helping raise funds for local good causes. When the Round Table itself folded, the event passed to the fledgling Seafront Lights team, bringing the event full circle with all the proceeds going to brighten up the town once again.