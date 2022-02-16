PC Tom Van Der Wee, who took a photograph of the incident, said that three lanes had to be closed on the southbound road.
This, he said, was to help police recover eight vehicles while Highways cleared some spilt fuel.
At 10.45am he said that ‘almost all police units have now stood down’.
“Highways are staying to deal with a spillage in Lane 3, which appears to have contributed to the crash occurring,” he said.
PC Tom Van Der Wee asked anyone with information about this incident to call Sussex Police, quoting 0172 of 16/02/2022.