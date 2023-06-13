No barbecues in our parks, Crawley council reminds visitors

As the dry, hot weather continues, Crawley Borough Council is reminding visitors to its parks that barbecues are not allowed.

Disposable barbecues left scorch marks at Goffs Park at the weekend

Thousands of people flock to our beautiful parks and gardens every week so the council is reiterating the ‘no BBQ’ message to protect its green spaces, woodlands and wildlife.

The recent weather has left all of the town’s green spaces extremely dry and at a very high risk of wildfires. Having a barbecue on dry ground could be very dangerous – just a small ember could cause a huge fire.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “We have several beautiful parks – let’s keep them that way.

“Barbecues are not allowed in any of our parks; they are extremely dangerous and can cause huge damage.”

Grass fires can quickly get out of control so residents are urged to call 999 if they see any smouldering.