‘No casualties reported’ as East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service respond to ship fire at harbour
ESFRS were called at around 5am this morning (October 8) to reports of a fire on a ferry at Newhaven Harbour.
Firefighters from Newhaven, Lewes, Roedean and Preston Circus were in attendance, and all appliances departed the scene at approximately 6.30am.
ESFRS reported no casualties, and all passengers had disembarked the ferry.
An East Sussex Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 05:18am on 8 October to reports of a ship fire at Newhaven Harbour.
“Firefighters from Newhaven, Lewes, Roedean and Preston Circus were in attendance. On arrival crews established that the fire had been extinguished. An assessment of the fire was made to establish that it had been extinguished.
“There were no casualties reported and all passengers had disembarked the ferry.
“All appliances left the scene by approximately 06:35am.”