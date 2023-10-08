‘No casualties reported’ as East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service respond to ship fire at harbour

‘No casualties’ have been reported at a ship fire at Newhaven Harbour, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ESFRS were called at around 5am this morning (October 8) to reports of a fire on a ferry at Newhaven Harbour.

Firefighters from Newhaven, Lewes, Roedean and Preston Circus were in attendance, and all appliances departed the scene at approximately 6.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ESFRS reported no casualties, and all passengers had disembarked the ferry.

‘No casualties’ have been reported at a ship fire at Newhaven Harbour, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed. Picture contributed

An East Sussex Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 05:18am on 8 October to reports of a ship fire at Newhaven Harbour.

“Firefighters from Newhaven, Lewes, Roedean and Preston Circus were in attendance. On arrival crews established that the fire had been extinguished. An assessment of the fire was made to establish that it had been extinguished.

“There were no casualties reported and all passengers had disembarked the ferry.