Nominations for the 2024 Seaford Mayor’s Awards are now open!

Seaford Town Council is pleased that it will once again facilitate the Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday 30th April 2024 where the Mayor’s Awards will be presented.

The Mayor’s Awards are an incredible opportunity to showcase some of the inspirational stories of kindness and generosity. The Town Council is excited to once again be a part of sharing and recognising the amazing achievements of those in the Seaford community!

Nominations are now open for the following categories:

COASTAL ENVIRONMENT CHAMPION - For activities and initiatives to improve the coastal environment in and around Seaford.

SPORTING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - A great sporting achievement within the town.

COMMUNITY CHARITY CHAMPION - For outstanding work for a local charity by either raising money or awareness.

There is also the prestigious Don Mabey Award – an award for an individual who has gone above and beyond with their services to the town and its residents.

Quote from the Mayor of Seaford, Councillor Olivia Honeyman “There are many good things going on in our community which all deserve recognition. There are however some individuals and organisations who deserve special recognition. Nominating a community group, business or individual enables you to show me as Mayor who it is in our town this year that deserves special thanks and recognition”.

If you know of someone who you believe deserves one of the awards please send your nominations to [email protected] clearly setting out which category you are entering them for and your reasons for believing they should be chosen to receive an award.

Closing date for nominations is Sunday 31st March 2024.