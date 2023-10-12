Nominations open for Chichester's Christmas lights switch-on

Chichester BID is excited to announce that nominations are now open for two exceptional individuals to switch on the Christmas Lights in Chichester city centre on Saturday 25 November.

Organised by Rotary in Chichester and supported by Henry Adams, the much-anticipated annual switch-on event will see the community come together to enjoy the Light Up Chichester Parade down North Street, local choir performances and the blessing of the Christmas tree by the Interim Dean of Chichester, The Reverend Canon Simon Holland, followed by a countdown to the switch-on of the lights by the selected local heroes at 6.30pm.

In a departure from previous years, Chichester BID has introduced two categories for local hero nominations: one for individuals under 18 and another for those aged 18 and above. This offers the opportunity for the community to nominate up to two people who have ‘lit up their lives’ in the past year. Whether it's a family member, friend, neighbour, NHS worker, inspiring teacher, or a committed community champion or fundraiser, if they've made a meaningful difference or displayed extraordinary resilience over the past 12 months, this is a wonderful chance for them to receive recognition.

A panel of judges, including Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID, Doug Price from Rotary in Chichester, Richard Longhurst from Henry Adams and a representative from V2 Radio will be responsible for selecting the winners from among the nominees.

2022 Light Switch On in Chichester

Nominations can be submitted through the Chichester BID website and will be accepted until midnight on Friday 3 November 2023

Helen Marshall of Chichester BID, expressed her enthusiasm for this festive tradition in Chichester, saying: "Christmas in Chichester is a cherished time for everyone, both young and old. As we continue the tradition of inviting a local hero to switch on the lights, this year we wanted to give people from all generations the chance to 'Light Up Chichester.' Inviting both adults and children to be nominated will make the selection process even more meaningful. Last year, we faced a delightful dilemma when we couldn't choose just one hero, resulting in Trevor Ware and Zoe Collyer both doing us the honour of illuminating our city. Seeing their joy and camaraderie as they switched on the lights together was simply marvellous. We knew then that having two heroes had to become a part of Chichester's Christmas tradition."

Christmas in Chichester is a magical season, with the city adorned in spectacular lights along its main shopping streets and charming side streets. Enchanting Christmas window displays and plenty of festive family activities at the city's cultural venues like The Novium Museum and Chichester Cathedral add to the joyous atmosphere. Chichester BID will also be putting on a free family festive trail which will launch on the day of the Christmas light switch-on.

Helen Marshall continued: "What truly distinguishes Chichester during the festive period is its unique combination of vibrant shopping and fabulous eateries within the beautiful and historic city streets which also offer so much in terms of culture, art and entertainment. Whether you're indulging in a day of Christmas shopping, exploring unique gift options in the city's diverse blend of independent boutiques and well-known high street stores, or simply cherishing moments with your nearest and dearest over festive meals or in the cosy ambiance of our warm and welcoming pubs, Chichester embodies the very essence of the Christmas season and the promise of an unforgettable experience for all."