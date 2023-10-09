BREAKING
Nominations sought for Arundel’s 2023 Community Awards

People living and working in Arundel are being asked for their nominations for Arundel Town Council’s annual Community Awards.
By Tracy ClaytonContributor
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST
The Town Council are seeking nominations for two categories: the Community Award, for an individual (or a couple) who has made a sustained and positive contribution to life in Arundel and the Young Person’s Community Commendation for a young person under the age of 19 to recognise their contribution to the community. The Council will also award up to three Community Recognition certificates to people who are nominated but do not receive the Community Award Cup.

Nominations can be accepted by emailing [email protected] to arrive by 5pm on Monday 30 October.

Nominators are requested to provide the name of the nominee and a reason for their nomination as well as their own name and address to ensure that all nominations come from people who live or work in Arundel.

2022 winners Gill and Malcolm Farquharson with Mayor Tony Hunt2022 winners Gill and Malcolm Farquharson with Mayor Tony Hunt
2022 winners Gill and Malcolm Farquharson with Mayor Tony Hunt

All nominees will be invited to a drinks reception at the Town Hall, at which the winner of both awards will be revealed.

Mayor Tony Hunt said:

“The Community Award was introduced in 2014 to recognise those who had given sustained outstanding voluntary service to the Town.”

“Last year’s winners, Arundel residents Gill and Malcolm Farquharson, have given countless hours of their time to be involved with projects such as ‘Vision for the Arun Valley’ and ‘The Arundel Project’. Gill was Editor of Arundel’s magazine, ‘The Bell’ for a decade and Malcolm has been Chair of Arundel Museum and continues to make a huge contribution to the community through his involvement with St Nicholas Parish Church.”

“The winner of the Young Person’s Community Commendation Award in 2022 was Teddy Graddon-Sims, who received a cup and certificate for raising £666.01 for the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.”

“No doubt this year’s Community Awards will present another rich pool of nominations from the exceptional individuals who contribute so much to the town.”

Photography by Charlie Waring

