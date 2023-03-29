Norman knights to storm Lewes Castle this Easter

Visit Lewes Castle and Museum this Easter for a medieval encounter with Knights and Dragons.

From flying birds of prey to knights sharpening swords, the grounds of the 11th Century castle will bring the medieval period to life for families this Easter.

Discover more about life 1,000-years-ago by engaging with our reenactors. Or simply climb the steps up to the top of The Keep tower for 360 degree views of the surrounding town and countryside.

The following days will have featured events in the Gun Garden:

- Monday April 3 - Norman knights living history encampment

- Tuesday April 4 - Birds of Prey demonstrations

- Wednesday April 5 - Norman knights living history encampment

- Thursday April 6 - Discover life as a Saxon in Britain before the Normans invaded

- Monday April 10 (Easter Monday) - Norman knights living history encampment

Every day will also include a Dragon Egg hunt for Easter (£2 per trail running from Good Friday to Easter Monday) plus dressing up, colouring in and museum trails.

All activities are included in general admission. Adults are £10 and children aged 5 to 17 are £5.50. Family tickets start from £17.60

Dan Cook, Property Manager at Lewes Castle and Museum, said: “Lewes Castle is one of the oldest Norman fortresses in the country, being built by followers of William the Conqueror shortly after the Battle of Hastings.

“Knights have been synonymous with the Castle ever since. Our Easter activities will highlight what medieval life could have looked like for those living on this site hundreds of years ago. From Birds of Prey to fighting knights, there should be plenty to interest people of all ages."

Lewes Castle and Museum is open every day from 10am to 5pm during the Easter weekend and school holidays.

The castle is owned by The Sussex Archaeological Society (also known as Sussex Past), a registered charity which promotes, protects and provides access to the heritage of Sussex.

Visitors can climb the dozens of steps to the top of The Keep. Then they can experience stunning 360-degree views of the town and surrounding countryside.

Admission includes entrance to the castle and the adjoining Museum of Sussex Archaeology. The museum displays artefacts on the history of the county dating back thousands of years.

Tickets can be booked online in advance of visiting at sussexpast.co.uk or on arrival.

Entry to Lewes Castle is free for members of The Sussex Archaeological Society.