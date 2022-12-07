Northlands Wood Primary Academy swaps four wheels for two with help from local housebuilder

Barratt David Wilson Homes, who is building at Wychwood Park in Haywards Heath, has partnered with nearby Northlands Wood Primary Academy to encourage children to use more sustainable methods of transport to school, with a donation of 45 hi-vis jackets.

Northlands Wood Primary Academy

The donation aims to promote safe long-term cycling, with the hi-vis vests utilised during the Year 6’s Bikeability course earlier this term. The vests will now be used to ensure safer travel throughout the year as future cycling opportunities arise.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are committed to making our development and the surrounding area as safe as possible, and believe one of the best ways to do this is by switching from four wheels to two. We hope our donation of hi-vis jackets to Northlands Wood Primary Academy gave the pupils an extra boost of confidence during their Bikeability course and going forwards, will continue to be useful as they travel around Haywards Heath.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Sears, Headteacher at Northlands Wood Primary Academy, adds: “Being able to ride in the neighbourhood with bright and visible clothing is imperative, so we are grateful for this thoughtful donation towards road safety. We would like to encourage as many children and their parents to cycle in to school as possible, with this having long-term health benefits and also help reduce carbon emissions in the local area, further benefiting children’s health and the environment in which we all live and work in.”

David Wilson Southern Counties is currently building a number of three, four and five-bedroom homes at its Wychwood Park development in Haywards Heath, where 91% of the development is already reserved. Prices start from £514,995 for a three-bedroom home at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt Southern Counties has sold all homes from its latest phase at Wychwood Park, with the next phase expected to launch soon.