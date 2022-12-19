Not a single match played as weather hits Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League

Not a single match was played involving Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League clubs last weekend.

The snowy pitch at Canada Way, Sidley

Saturday's programme was decimated by the snow and ice which had been laying on pitches across the area since the previous Sunday afternoon.

The one exception to the slew of postponements was a walkover for The JC Tackleway at home to Southwater Royals in the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup.

That put the Division One leaders - and holders of the county competition - through to a home third-round tie against Delunited in the new year.

Saturday's inactivity meant an unscheduled extended festive break for the league's clubs and players.

There are no fixtures scheduled for the next two Saturdays and the action will recommence, weather permitting, on Saturday January 7.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 10-27 (+19 goal difference), Punnetts Town 8-16 (+14), Crowhurst 9-15 (+16), Rye Town 6-15 (+9), Westfield II 6-10 (+2), St Leonards Social 9-10 (-16), Hawkhurst United 10-9 (-10), Sidley United* 8-8 (-9), Rock-a-Nore* 9-7 (+2), Bexhill AAC 6-6 (-1), Robertsbridge United 9-3 (-26). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 8-22 (+29), Sandhurst 6-15 (+6), AFC Jesters 7-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-10 (+6), Wadhurst United* 9-6 (-5), Little Common II 9-6 (-15), Battle Town II 6-1 (-20). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 8-20 (+12), Peche Hill Select 8-17 (+7), Hollington United II 8-14 (+6), Victoria Baptists 8-13 (+6), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 8-12 (-3), Northiam 75 8-10 (+4), Sedlescombe Rangers II 9-9 (-2), Bexhill Rovers 8-9 (-4), Hooe 7-7 (-6), Icklesham Casuals 10-6 (-20).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 11-28 (+24), Parkfield 10-23 (+10), Rye Town II* 9-17 (+10), Crowhurst II 6-15 (+9), Catsfield 9-14 (0), Orington 8-12 (+2), Sovereign Saints II 8-11 (-4), Bexhill AAC II 9-10 (-9), Mountfield United 9-9 (-3), Ticehurst* 7-7 (+6), Hastings Comets 8-2 (-16), Westfield III 10-1 (-31). * = points adjusted