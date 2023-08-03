Not for profit Igloo Coffee Shop opens in Hastings

The Igloo Coffee Shop allows people from all different walks of life to engage with each other, connecting resources in our community to the needs of our community in a warm, safe, welcoming atmosphere. The homeless, rough sleepers and those in temporary council accommodation, who have been referred as being in need, will receive free/highly discounted drink/food.
Sally-Ann Hart commented: “I was delighted to take part in the opening of the Igloo Café in Robertson Street run by the Snowflake Trust. The Trust and all their volunteers do such amazing work in providing advice, support and help to those who are homeless and in temporary accommodation. I would urge everyone to visit this delightful café and support this inspirational charity.”
The Snowflake Trust welcomes you to the Igloo Coffee Shop where you will find coffee and cake, paninis, sandwiches, jacket potatoes, soup and more. The Igloo Coffee Shop also sells a great selection of locally made Arts & Crafts in the shop at great prices.
If you wish to volunteer or are able to make a donation to this very needy venture your support would be greatly appreciated. For more information, please go to https://snowflaketrust.org.uk/pages/igloo-coffee-shop