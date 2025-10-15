Not the Nine O'Clock News star in Eastbourne

Griff Rhys Jones is back on the road with the second tour of The Cat’s Pyjamas with dates including Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on Friday, October 24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show always varies as Griff “rambles on the developing national permacrisis.” Age. Family. Fraud. Nostalgia. The Tik Tok generation. Crocodile smuggling and noodling in Australia. Travel, dogs, hotels, drink and midnight trains.

All could well feature for Griff who is best known for his countless TV appearances, including ten series of Alas Smith & Jones and as one quarter of the ground-breaking Not the Nine O'Clock News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oddly perhaps, the solo stand-up route is a relatively new one for him.

“I love the fact that back when we started doing Not The Nine O’Clock News, when I was 24 or 25 or whatever, there wasn’t really a circuit as such. It was after that that it emerged, that it was part of the job of a comedian to haul yourself around the country. We never had to do that. I did plays and I did touring with Mel but I never had to get up on my own hind legs in front of a whole audience, and I still wouldn't be happy doing an eight-minute slot in a comedy club but what is great about doing a show like this is that I can go on the stage and gradually wind my way into lots and lots of my stories.

“And this is a completely new experience for me. It was only about six years ago that I started doing it, and when I started doing it, I was mostly talking about books. I had written a book called Insufficiently Welsh and I was talking about it at the book festivals, and I started thinking what was the point of doing that and just selling 20 books when I would actually be better off on my own, doing it off my own bat. And I suppose that’s really how I started to tour.”

Several tours followed: Jones and Smith, Where Was I? which saw Griff play to capacity crowds across the UK, Australia and New Zealand; and then his pre-Covid longest and biggest tour yet All Over The Place. Now comes The Cat’s Pyjamas, a title which he whittled down from a hundred possibles simply because he loved the phrase: “It's a wonderful phrase and it's got a lovely silly quality to it. It is jive talking.”