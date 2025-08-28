Nouvelle Vague play Brighton as they mark anniversary

Hitting the road for a worldwide tour in 2025, Nouvelle Vague will embark on a stretch of UK shows throughout November including Brighton.

They play Brighton Chalk on November 26.

Spokesman Thom Williams said: “With 16 UK live dates in total, including two shows at London’s iconic venue KOKO, the tour will see the band celebrating 21 years since the release of their seminal first album, alongside teasing their special guest-packed new album release (due 2026) at venues nationwide.

“For their 2025 run, Nouvelle Vague have confirmed two sets of lead singers for each leg of the tour. Melanie Pain & Phoebe Killdeer will be taking the mics from November 12-17, whereas for the second leg (November 19-29) Marine Quemere & Shanice Sloan will take on the lead singer duties. While the show will be broadly similar for each leg, expect Melanie and Marine to be bringing their own individual French femme flare to their shows whilst Phoebe and Shanice will be taking audiences for a walk on the wild side with their vocal powers.

“The upcoming tour will also feature support slots from Phoebe Killdeer & The Shift, Melanie Pain and DeLaurentis, all of whom will be spotlighting their own individual projects before the headline act.”

“Nouvelle Vague is the renowned project founded by esteemed musician/composer/producer Marc Collin, along with the late Olivier Libaux (Les Objets and Uncovered QOTSA).

“More than covers, Nouvelle Vague has been reinventing post-punk classics since the early 2000s, retaining their melancholy while infusing them with an air of Bossa Nova and unearthing stunning vocal talents.

“Over the years, the band has cultivated an ever-evolving sound by hosting a rotating cast of talented female vocalists, including the likes of Melanie Pain, Phoebe Killdeer (both of whom will be guesting on the upcoming Nouvelle Vague World Tour), plus Camille, Elodie Frege, along with American actress, singer and musician Juliette Lewis and actress, model and singer Vanessa Paradis who have seamlessly made these vintage tunes their own through their emotive interpretations and personal flair.

“The group’s first two albums, Nouvelle Vague (2004) and Bande A Part (2006) defined their unique sound with Bossa Nova versions of New Wave classics. Their third album NV3 (2009) featured collaborations with Depeche Mode's Martin Gore, Ian McCulloch from Echo and the Bunnymen, Terry Hall from The Specials and Barry Adamson (Magazine, Nick Cave & Bad Seeds).

“Their latest album, Should I Stay Or Should I Go? was released in 2024. Embarking on a massive World Tour this year in honour of their 20th anniversary, Nouvelle Vague will return with a brand-new album and tour in 2026.”