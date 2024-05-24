NSPCC programme keeps children safe in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A programme run by children’s charity the NSPCC in schools across East Sussex has been helping primary-age children to speak out and stay safe.

The Speak Out. Stay Safe programme is designed to help children aged five to 11 recognise abuse in all its forms. Using age-appropriate language, it helps them understand that abuse is never a child’s fault, that they have a right to be safe, and how to get help from safe, trusted adults or the NSPCC’s Childline service.

In 2022/23, the children’s charity delivered the online programme to more than 20,000 children in 88 schools in East Sussex. This academic year, NSPCC volunteers led follow-up Speak Out. Stay Safe workshops in 51 of these schools.

Jermayne French, NSPCC Schools Service Co-ordinator for East Sussex, said: “At the NSPCC we fight for every childhood, and with your support, we can help to keep more local children safe from harm. We are now recruiting again, and we are specifically looking for volunteers in and around Uckfield and Eastbourne.

“We would love to hear from anyone who can spare just a few hours in term-time each month, to help share vital messaging through our Speak Out. Stay Safe programme with children and young people across the region.

“Our volunteers have told us they consider it a privilege to raise children’s awareness of their right to be safe, and many feel that through the Schools Service they have also gained a sense of pride, confidence, and empowerment by delivering these workshops and sharing this important messaging.”

All NSPCC Schools Service volunteers are required to give a minimum commitment of visiting two schools a month on average, and will receive ongoing training and support.

East Sussex School Service volunteer Toni Hays said: “The best thing about being part of the School Service, is being part of a team, knowing we are reaching children, giving them the opportunity to speak out and enabling them in identifying their safe adult or Childline, if they need to talk about worries and concerns.”