Nurse-turned-comedian hits the Eastbourne stage with big-hearted laughs

UK-born Australia-based nurse-turned-comedian Nurse Georgie Carroll plays Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on Sunday, November 9 at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “Nurse Georgie Carroll grafted 20 years on the healthcare front line before swapping the pen torch for the spotlight. Catch an infectious dose of laughter as she takes to the Devonshire Park Theatre stage.”

Tickets from £27. Ages 14+ eastbournetheatres.co.uk, box office 01323 412000.

“Georgie has now retired from nursing but has taken with her an unparalleled comedy voice and a staunch online medical following that have made her viral, in the best way, many times over. The most viewed of her viral clips is the three stages of nursing. The terms dolphin, penguin and orca used in the clip are now ingrained in international nursing vernacular.

“Nurse Georgie is an undeniable live comedy powerhouse. Sista Flo 2.0 is her most successful stand-up show having sold in excess of 75,000 tickets, selling out her debut Edinburgh Fringe Festival, toured four countries and won the Best Comedy Award at the Adelaide Fringe. A versatile and dynamic performer, Georgie has been unstoppable in live spaces moving swiftly from operating theatres to the London Palladium, the Sydney Opera house and the Hammersmith Apollo.

“Not shy of the camera, Georgie has released two comedy specials on Australian television and is a regular on the telly, having been seen on The Project, Would I Lie to You? Have you Been Paying Attention? Just for Laughs and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Allstar and Oxfam Galas. She recently stormed her UK TV debut by reaching the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, adored by audiences and judges alike.

“Georgie also has a podcast because, who doesn’t! Her hit podcast, The Swab, is now in its third season with over 125,000 listens and a nomination for Best Comedy podcast under its belt.

“Georgie Carroll is also an acclaimed and best-selling author, writing the best-selling nursing bible titled Off the Charts (Pan Macmillan) which was nominated for the Russel Prize for humour writing.

“Everything Georgie does is a genuine, hilarious, riotous celebration of the big-hearted, no-nonsense nurses that sooner or later play a part in all our lives. This show should be prescribed!”