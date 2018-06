It was a pirate take-over at Munchkins Parent and Toddler’s group in Newhaven.

Youngsters and their families dressed up for the special pirate day at the Summerhayes Centre where they also had party food, pirate games and gold coins…chocolate that is! The little pirates also made swords, telescopes and a treasure box picture frame.

Munchkins parent and toddler group runs on a Thursday 10am-11.45pm at Summerhayes Centre, Newhaven.