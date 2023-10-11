Nusrat Ghani MP opens new exercise pathway in Horam

At Horam Recreation Ground the management committee has been fundraising for over 2 years for a 1km exercise path. Phase 1 – the loop around the perimeter of the top field is now complete and was officially opened by our MP Nus Ghani on Saturday 7th October.

The glorious weather helped, and we had a wonderful event with many visitors to see the ribbon being cut. The pathway is 590m long and 2.5m wide and has an all-weather surface to enable it to be used all year round.

The project was funded with grants from Veolia, Horam Parish Council and Biffa Awards. Heathfield Road Runners ran the first lap followed by visitors walking, running, cycling, and scooting.

They were joined by a group of wheelchair users from Oaklands Nursing Home and even two penny farthings had a go.

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Wealden and Mike Woodhouse, Trustee, Horam Village Hall cut the ribbon

Fundraising continues for Phase 2, a pumptrack/BMX track and Phase 3 which is a continuation of the pathway, when this loop is complete then the figure of eight pathway will measure exactly 1 km.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I was delighted to attend the official opening of the Get Active Pathway and celebrate this new facility alongside Horam residents.

"Health, leisure and sport facilities play a key role in building resilience and wellbeing in our communities and this new, eco-friendly pathway will make the recreation grounds accessible to all users all year round, providing great opportunities to walkers, runners and mobility scooter users who struggle with the uneven and often muddy terrain of our countryside paths.

"This project is a fantastic result for Horam and I’m pleased to have supported its delivery.”

Heathfield Road Runners leading the way

Mike Woodhouse, Chair of Trustees said: “We’re so pleased to see Phase 1 of the GAP project complete.