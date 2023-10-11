Nusrat Ghani MP opens new exercise pathway in Horam
and live on Freeview channel 276
The glorious weather helped, and we had a wonderful event with many visitors to see the ribbon being cut. The pathway is 590m long and 2.5m wide and has an all-weather surface to enable it to be used all year round.
The project was funded with grants from Veolia, Horam Parish Council and Biffa Awards. Heathfield Road Runners ran the first lap followed by visitors walking, running, cycling, and scooting.
They were joined by a group of wheelchair users from Oaklands Nursing Home and even two penny farthings had a go.
Fundraising continues for Phase 2, a pumptrack/BMX track and Phase 3 which is a continuation of the pathway, when this loop is complete then the figure of eight pathway will measure exactly 1 km.
Nusrat Ghani said: “I was delighted to attend the official opening of the Get Active Pathway and celebrate this new facility alongside Horam residents.
"Health, leisure and sport facilities play a key role in building resilience and wellbeing in our communities and this new, eco-friendly pathway will make the recreation grounds accessible to all users all year round, providing great opportunities to walkers, runners and mobility scooter users who struggle with the uneven and often muddy terrain of our countryside paths.
"This project is a fantastic result for Horam and I’m pleased to have supported its delivery.”
Mike Woodhouse, Chair of Trustees said: “We’re so pleased to see Phase 1 of the GAP project complete.
"This enables our many visitors to use the recreation ground all year round for the first time. We’re very grateful for the funding from Veolia, Horam Parish Council and Biffa Awards to help us construct the pathway.”