Oasis tribute night will kick-start 2025 in Eastbourne

The Eastbourne stage kicks off 2025 with a celebration night devoted to Oasis (Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, Tuesday, January 7, 7.30pm).

A spokesman said: “Audiences will be transported back to the 90s to follow the band’s meteoric rise to fame; from their humble beginnings on a south Manchester council estate to becoming the biggest band on the planet and playing to more than a quarter of a million fans at their now legendary Knebworth concerts.”

Tickets on eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.

“It truly is a rag to riches, rollercoaster story of two brothers’ fight to revive the soul of the 60s, put guitar bands back to the forefront and give the music back to the people once again. Producer and creator Peter Jackson is thrilled to be showcasing this brand-new production in a theatre near you.

“Packed with hits including Live Forever, Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, Some Might Say, Roll With It and Champagne Supernova, this show is an electric must see for all Oasis fans and children of the 90s.”

Peter said: “Oasis were a legendary band and revolutionised the music scene with their unapologetic songwriting and astronomical talent. Their music is loved by so many and we’re excited to deliver an authentic experience that transports fans back to the heyday of Britpop! Get ready to relive the powerhouse of Oasis like never before. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

Not endorsed by, or affiliated with, Oasis or Liam and Noel Gallagher.