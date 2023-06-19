Last Wednesday, at a memorable Gala Awards Ceremony, the winners of the BestUKVets Awards 2023 were announced with Oathall Vets being named Best UK Vets in West Sussex and Best Top 25 UK Vets. In front of an audience of over 150 veterinary professionals in London, Oathall Vets scooped the accolade having gathered outstanding feedback from pet owner clients.

Best Vets in West Sussex - Oathall Veterinary Group Ltd in Haywards Heath

The BestUKVets Awards celebrate vet practices that delight their clients and are presented to practices across the UK with the most 4 or 5 star online reviews in each category. In order to select the winners, Awards organisers analyse over 15,500 reviews left by pet owners on vet practice websites throughout the year. Every vet practice in the UK is eligible and already registered via their listing on any-uk-vet.co.uk and VetHelpDirect.com and around half get involved.

The Awards reflect dedication to customer service and outstanding care.

The practice is thrilled with the result and commented: “We are overwhelmed to have received these awards and to be the best vets in West Sussex is such an achievement.”

Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect, explains: “The BestUKVets Awards were established 11 years ago to reward vet practices that delight their pet owning clients. We are so pleased that this practice has been recognised and local pet owners should be reassured that their pets are in very safe hands!”