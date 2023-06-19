NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat

Oathall Veterinary Group in Haywards Heath given accolade at BestUKVets Awards 2023

Last Wednesday, at a memorable Gala Awards Ceremony, the winners of the BestUKVets Awards 2023 were announced with Oathall Vets being named Best UK Vets in West Sussex and Best Top 25 UK Vets. In front of an audience of over 150 veterinary professionals in London, Oathall Vets scooped the accolade having gathered outstanding feedback from pet owner clients.
By Justine CrookallContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST
Best Vets in West Sussex - Oathall Veterinary Group Ltd in Haywards HeathBest Vets in West Sussex - Oathall Veterinary Group Ltd in Haywards Heath
Best Vets in West Sussex - Oathall Veterinary Group Ltd in Haywards Heath

The BestUKVets Awards celebrate vet practices that delight their clients and are presented to practices across the UK with the most 4 or 5 star online reviews in each category. In order to select the winners, Awards organisers analyse over 15,500 reviews left by pet owners on vet practice websites throughout the year. Every vet practice in the UK is eligible and already registered via their listing on any-uk-vet.co.uk and VetHelpDirect.com and around half get involved.

The Awards reflect dedication to customer service and outstanding care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The practice is thrilled with the result and commented: “We are overwhelmed to have received these awards and to be the best vets in West Sussex is such an achievement.”

Most Popular
Best Vets in West Sussex - Oathall Veterinary Group Ltd in Haywards HeathBest Vets in West Sussex - Oathall Veterinary Group Ltd in Haywards Heath
Best Vets in West Sussex - Oathall Veterinary Group Ltd in Haywards Heath

Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect, explains: “The BestUKVets Awards were established 11 years ago to reward vet practices that delight their pet owning clients. We are so pleased that this practice has been recognised and local pet owners should be reassured that their pets are in very safe hands!”

For more information about the Awards visit bestukvet.co.uk and for more information about your local award-winning practice visit: Oathall Veterniary Group, 30 Oathall Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH16 3EQ, 01444 440224 or visit www.oathall-vets.co.uk

Related topics:Haywards HeathWest SussexLondon