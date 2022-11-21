This event marked the end of Anti Bullying Week at the Eastbourne school, during which children discussed kindness to others and celebrating the fact that it is OK to be different (like their unmatched socks!)We will be delighted to send all the money collected to Children in Need and look forward to the next fundraising event here at Heron Park.
Odd sock day at Heron Park Primary Academy to raise money for Children In Need
Children in Need day was marked by the pupils and staff at Heron Park Primary Academy on Friday, November 18 where everyone wore odd socks and ran round the playground dropping spare change into yellow Pudsey buckets.