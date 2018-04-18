COUNTY NEWS: TOWIE stars spotted in Sussex

Stars from BAFTA-winning reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) are filming in Sussex this week.

The ITVBe show started filming in Brighton yesterday (April 17), and will continue throughout today and tomorrow (April 18 and 19).

The cast were spotted at the Palace Pier yesterday, and in Brighton club The Arch last night.

TOWIE veterans Gemma Collins and Arg could be seen filming scenes on Brighton beach, as well as newer stars Yazmin Oukhellou and Amber Turner.

Members of the public were invited to get involved in scenes across bars, clubs and restaurants across the city by sending in a selfie to producers.

